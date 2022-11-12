SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

