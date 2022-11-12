Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in October

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

STAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 26,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,079. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

