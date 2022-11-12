Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.65. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stantec

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.70.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

