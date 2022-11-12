Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.65. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.