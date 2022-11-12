Steem (STEEM) Price Down 29.9% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Steem has a market cap of $67.91 million and $3.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00362305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023417 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00125643 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00760757 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00601598 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00236636 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
