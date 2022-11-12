Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.17.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$46.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$46.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$839.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.8800005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

