STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
TSE:STEP opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$464.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.04. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.
