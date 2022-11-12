STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:STEP opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$464.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.04. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09.

Insider Transactions at STEP Energy Services

About STEP Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$64,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,101,716.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,299 shares of company stock worth $65,447.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

