STERIS (NYSE:STE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01, RTT News reports. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.40 to $8.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $172.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,568.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after buying an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 122.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,956 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

