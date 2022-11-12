Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in October

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 570,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 18,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,598. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $9,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.