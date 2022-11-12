Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in October

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 570,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 18,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,598. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $9,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading

