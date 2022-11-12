Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of €961-971 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.39 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.
NYSE STVN traded up €0.41 ($0.41) on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). The stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
