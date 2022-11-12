Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of €961-971 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.39 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE STVN traded up €0.41 ($0.41) on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). The stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 175.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.