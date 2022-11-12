Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $23.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.41 ($15.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
