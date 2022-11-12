Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $23.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.41 ($15.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.