Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of €961-971 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.39 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.
Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE:STVN traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
