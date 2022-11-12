Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of €961-971 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.39 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,899 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

