STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

