Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.21% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $633,048 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Stephens raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. 65,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.