StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

