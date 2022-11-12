StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
