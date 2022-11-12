StockNews.com Downgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 236,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 129.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

