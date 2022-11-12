StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 208.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

