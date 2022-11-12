StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
