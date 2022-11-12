StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

