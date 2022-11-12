StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.44.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
