StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
