StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,554.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,928.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,416 shares of company stock worth $276,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

