StockNews.com Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.