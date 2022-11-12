StockNews.com Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Buy

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $74.14. 4,450,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,165. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

