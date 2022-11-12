StockNews.com Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to “Hold”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
ALLETE Stock Down 0.7 %
ALLETE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,843. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.
