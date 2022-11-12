StockNews.com Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to “Hold”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,843. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

