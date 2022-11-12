StockNews.com Upgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ENV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,682. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Envestnet by 21.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 149,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Envestnet by 75.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Envestnet by 37.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 397,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Envestnet by 125.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

