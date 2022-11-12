Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

