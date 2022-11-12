Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 257 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.10.

Shares of PH stock opened at $308.57 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

