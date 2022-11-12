Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 3,423 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

