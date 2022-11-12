Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,170 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

