Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,275 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

