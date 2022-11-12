Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATO opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

