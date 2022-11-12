Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.99 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

