Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

