Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 171,652 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 171,652 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.