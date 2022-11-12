Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

About Suncor Energy

Shares of SU opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

