STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.26 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $52.26 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.55 or 0.99956357 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00244762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03073093 USD and is up 10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,008,439.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.