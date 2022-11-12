Stratis Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $63.05 million and $6.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002612 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.65 or 0.07548644 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00033351 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00078956 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00065847 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011987 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022882 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,956,927 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
