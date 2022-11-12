Streamr (DATA) Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $18.66 million and $457,477.14 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

