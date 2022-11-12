Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 7.8 %

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €47.60 ($47.60) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.54. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($76.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

