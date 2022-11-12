Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Cap of $678,819.59

Strong (STRONG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00029120 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $678,819.59 and approximately $130,122.62 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00591022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.27 or 0.30785380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

