Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires Shares of 20,651 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.39. 2,988,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

