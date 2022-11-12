Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $385.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.