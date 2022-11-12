Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.96. 3,461,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

