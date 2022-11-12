Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,571,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

