Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,350,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.59. 3,283,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.