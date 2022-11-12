Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $494,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Target were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NYSE TGT traded up $8.94 on Friday, hitting $173.32. 5,828,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

