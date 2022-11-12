Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $653,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

