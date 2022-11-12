Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.
COST stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.75.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
