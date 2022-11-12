Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 379 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.