Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 286,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $989.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

About Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

