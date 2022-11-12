Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 286,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $989.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.63%.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.
