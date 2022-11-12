Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,406.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

