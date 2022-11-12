Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

