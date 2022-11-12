Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.86 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.69. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

